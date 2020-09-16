Six-year-old children sell lemonade to help victims of war in Yemen, receive maxi donation from Angelina Jolie

September 16, 2020

In terms of solidarity, she is not new to the headlines, but this time Angelina Jolie surpasses herself. The Hollywood actress made an “extremely generous” donation to two six-year-olds who were selling lemonade.

The purpose of the two children is very noble: to raise funds for people affected by the ongoing crisis in Yemen.They are little friends Ayaan Moosa and MikaeelIshaaq, from East London, who have set up a real candy and lemonade stand. Fantastic!

Jolie had read about their campaign on the BBC News website and sent them a message saying she was sorry she couldn’t buy lemonade, but she wanted to donate something.”Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help the children in Yemen. I’m sorry I can’t buy lemonade, but I’d still like to donate to your kiosk,” she wrote.The two guys also posted a video thanking Jolie for the donation and offering her a glass of lemonade next time she is in London.

Tens of thousands of people were killed during the civil war in Yemen, while an estimated 24 million more are in dire need of humanitarian aid to survive.The donation of Angelina Jolie, who, among other things, is a good-willing ambassador of the UNHCR, would have raised awareness of the efforts of these young boys.After the gesture of the actress, they received money from all over the world for their online campaign, which has so far raised more than 67 thousand pounds more than 70 thousand euros.

According to UNICEF, Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with more than 24 million people – some 80 per cent of the population – in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children. Since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the country has become a living hell for the country’s children.

With COVID-19 now spreading rapidly, Yemen is facing an emergency within an emergency. Sanitation and clean water are in short supply. Only half of health facilities are functioning, and many that remain operational lack basic equipment like masks and gloves, let alone oxygen and other essential supplies to treat the coronavirus. Many health workers are receiving no salaries or incentives, and 10.2 million children don’t have access to basic healthcare.

