The Houthi threats to humanitarian organizations and UN missions

April 22, 2020

The Yemeni government demanded the cessation of the UN mission in support of the Hodeidah agreement, so that its headquarters be moved to a neutral area.

The Yemeni Foreign Minister, Muhammad al-Hadrami, demanded the cessation of the work of the UN mission in Hodeidah, stressing that what the militias committed “against an officer performing his national duty within the framework of the UN mission in Hodeidah, is nothing but proof that the Houthi militias have no covenant and that the Hodeidah agreement has become impossible to implement.”

Al-Hadrami also tweeted on his account, that the “Stockholm Agreement” signed more than a year ago regarding the city of Hodeidah has become inoperative.

The head of the government team to implement the Hodeidah agreement, Muhammad Aidha, had announced the death of the officer in his team, Muhammad al-Sulayhi, last Friday, as a result of being wounded by the Houthis on March 11th.On March 12th, the legitimate government announced the suspension of its team’s work in the Coordination Committee for Redeployment in Hodeidah.

The tripartite redeployment committee includes government and Houthi monitors, working under the supervision of the head of the international mission headed by General Abhijit Goha, the chief international observer for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between the two parties.

The Hodeidah agreement between the government and the Houthis is one of three files agreed upon at the end of December 2018 in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.The legitimate Yemeni government accusedon Sunday, the Houthi militia of threatening international and international humanitarian organizations and international teams and missions operating in areas under its control and described this as “terrorist actions” and a blatant interference in the work of the organizations.

The Minister of Local Administration, head of the High Aid Committee in Yemen, Abdel Raqib Fateh, considered the brutal methods and threats pursued by the militias to the work of international organizations, “an attempt to blackmail the organizations and direct their humanitarian work in favor of the Houthi militias and their terrorist military projects.”

In a press statement, he held the Houthi militia fully responsible for any impact on the humanitarian interventions of organizations in the governorates.The Yemeni official called on humanitarian organizations to continue the relief interventions and provide humanitarian aid, criticizing the silence of the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lisa Grande and the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Marc Luke, on these actions and impeding the work of the organizations.

The Houthi militia is fighting an all-out war against international organizations in the governorates it controls and it started early with the World Food Program, which in one of its statements said that : “They steal food from the mouths of the hungry”.Since the end of last March, the United States has started cutting millions of dollars from aid in Houthi-controlled areas, and a USAID spokesperson said, “Washington has begun to reduce aid to northern Yemen due to unacceptable intervention by Houthi rebels allied with Iran.”

The United Nations World Food Program and a number of international organizations recently announced the reduction of financial aid in Houthi-controlled areas, due to obstacles imposed by the militias to steal and pillage this aid.

Article Tags: Yemen · war · Houthis · VIOLATIONS · HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATIONS · UN MISSIONS