The Houthis militia breaches and violates the cease-fire in Yemen crisis

April 14, 2020

The Houthis terrorist militia reached a total number of 95 violations of the ceasefire during the past 24 hours. The Yemen Legitimacy Support Coalition said on Monday.

The Houthis violations included military hostilities, as well as the use of all types of light and heavy weapons.The Yemen Legitimacy Support Coalition affirmed the continued commitment of its forces along with the Yemeni National Army to a complete ceasefire, noting the application of “the utmost restraint to the rules of engagement, with the right of legitimate response to cases of self-defense on the fronts.”

On April 8th, the Legitimacy Support coalition in Yemen announced a complete ceasefire for a period of two weeks, which could be extended.The ceasefire’s goal is to create conditions for the implementation of the United Nations envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths’invitation to hold a meeting between the legitimate government and the Houthis.

The joint coalition forces command explained.The opportunity is created to join all efforts to reach a complete and lasting cease-fire in Yemen, and to agree on serious, concrete and direct steps to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.Said The coalition forces’ spokesman , Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

The Yemeni government previously welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire, which was suppose to allow the country to focus on fighting the spread of the corona virus pandemic.

