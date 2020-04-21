The Houthi’s violations against civilians escalates

April 21, 2020

Houthis violations in Yemen have recently escalated and sparked widespread human rights criticism. A Yemeni non-governmental human rights network accused on Monday, the Houthi group of 180 violations against civilians between April 1st and 16th.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms said in its report that it had documented the killings of 36 civilians, including women and children and the injury of 51 others, in the governorates of Taiz, Ibb, Al-Hodeidah, Al-Bayda, Al-Dali ‘, Marib, Hajjah and Sanaa.The network accused the Houthi group of “bombing residential neighborhoods in Ma’rib, Al-Hodeidah, Taiz and the Al-Hasha area, with various types of weapons, resulting in deaths and injuries.”

It reported monitoring of field executions and direct killings with gunshots carried out by the Houthis against civilians.The network documented dozens of violations of public and private civilian properties, destruction of large number of houses and damage to civilians by storming their houses.It noted that the Houthis changed the names of 35 government educational facilities and replaced them with names that belong to the group’s dead leaders.”

The report accused the Houthis of “releasing 200 prisoners from Ibb governorate, accused of criminal cases, including murder, in exchange for being put on the fronts.”Hisham Al-Ruwaishan, former Minister of Culture Khaled Al-Ruwaishan’s son, said in press statements on Sunday, that more than 100 Houthi militants stormed their house during Fajr prayer and arrested his father and confiscated documents, papers, pictures, phones and mobile devices.

A government source reported the release of al-Ruwaishan after great pressure, without specifying the nature of these pressures and the entities behind them.Local media said, al-Ruwaishan left the custody with guarantees from the “Khulan tribes – Bani Jabr”, to which he belongs, without giving any details about the nature of the guarantees provided.

Al-Ruwaishan has been known for his critical writings on the Houthis’ policies since the outbreak of the conflict in Yemen in March 2015. His arrest has received condemnations from the legitimate government and human rights organizations.

The Yemeni army announcedon Monday, the control of several strategic locations in the district of Qataba, in the Al-Dhali governorate, in the south of the country.The Yemeni al-Dhali Front’s media center said in posts on its Facebook page that the operations resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of Houthis without announcing their exact numbers.He explained that the Yemeni army forces backed by the Southern Resistance had taken control of the Kharaza, Al-Qarrah and northern parts of the village of Habil Al-Abdi, north of the Qataba District in Al-Dali ‘Governorate (South).

He emphasized that the government forces are close to controlling the strategic “Al-Hassas” camp and the main road that separates the districts of Qataba (Al-Dhali) and Al-Nadra (Ibb) in southern Yemen, which means cutting the supply lines to the Houthis. On April 8th, the Arab coalition (led by Saudi Arabia) announced a two-week ceasefire in Yemen, subject to renewal, to focus on efforts to confront the risks of “Corona”.

The Yemeni government has expressed its commitment to the ceasefire, while the Houthi group considered that the coalition is “misleading” the world.Since the ceasefire came into effect, the parties to the conflict have exchanged daily accusations of its breach, continued escalations and military developments on the frontlines.

