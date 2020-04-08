The largest minefield in the world is planted by the Houthis

April 8, 2020

The Houthi militia are, until today, still planting mines everywhere and whenever they can, A Yemeni human rights center affirmed that the Houthi militias bear full responsibility for planting mines of all kinds, including marine mines.

“while the world is making progress in eliminating landmine remnants, Yemen Crisis is drowning in endless fields of Landmines specifically targeting civilians.” the Human Rights’ Information and Rehabilitation Center said in a statement issued on Sunday, on the occasion of the International Mine Awareness Day, which falls on April 4th of each year.

The worst aspect of the war in Yemen, which is entering its sixth year, is the unprecedented use of mines in multiple places and without clear maps, which makes it difficult to remove, the statement pointed out.

“The most areas affected by planting mines are Al Hudaydah and Taiz, this does not mean that other areas are less exposed, but mine clearance teams have not reached these areas yet to know the extent of the disaster in them.” The center said.Around 55 people were killed and 50 others injured in demining programs. According to reports.

A regional organization holding consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, referred to at least 8,000 mine victims, mostly women and children, as well as tens of thousands of amputees.

There are more than two million landmines laid by the Houthis in 15 Yemeni governorates, including all types of anti-vehicle mines and marine mines, most of which are homemade or imported,or were developed locally to explode with the lowest weight .The statement stressed that Yemen is crouching today the largest minefield in the world, and the reality of this disaster will not be revealed until after this war stops.

Article Tags: Yemen · Yemeni government · Yemen Crisis · houthis militia · Minefiled