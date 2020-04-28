The transitional council announces southern Yemen’s self-rule

April 28, 2020

The Southern Transitional Council announced the self-rule of the southern governorates and cities after the government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi failed to fulfill its obligations within the Riyadh Agreement and its insistence on its return to Aden to start its duties.

“The Southern Transitional Council announces self-rule for the south starting on Saturday at midnight,” the transitional said, accusing the Yemeni government, which is controlled by a broad division of the Brotherhood loyal to Qatar and Turkey, of failing to fulfill its duties.The statement also declared a state of emergency in the city of Aden and all southern governorates and the deployment of security and military forces to manage its affairs as part of an urgent initiative to address the accumulated problems that the government failed to solve.

In its statement signed by its leader Aidroos Al-Zubaidi, the Council stated that its decisions were taken “in light of the continued obedience and intransigence of the Yemeni government in carrying out its duties and harnessing the resources and property of our people in financing corruption activities and transferring them to the accounts of corrupt entities abroad, in addition to its reluctance to implement the Riyadh agreement “.”The transitional statement is a step to achieve the will of the oppressed people and preserve the reputation of the Arab coalition.”said Hani bin Brik, deputy head of the Southern Transitional Council’s Presidency.

In its statement on Sunday, the Southern Transitional Council noted the deterioration of public services in Aden, “which was clearly demonstrated by the recent torrential catastrophe, which caused great suffering to our people in the southern capital of Aden,” accusing the government of using it “as a weapon to bring the southerners down.”

The transitional council called on the inhabitants of the southern cities to rally around their political leadership, support to implement self-rule measures. It also called on “the Arab alliance and the international community to support self-rule measures, in a manner that realizes the security and stability of our people, combating terrorism, and maintaining international peace and security.”

For his part, Yemeni Foreign Minister Muhammad al-Hadrami announced in a tweet that the announcement of the Southern Transitional Council is “a continuation of the armed rebellion of last August and a declaration of rejection and complete withdrawal from the Riyadh Agreement,” stressing that the Southern Transitional Council bears “serious consequences of such an announcement.” “.

Saudi Arabia sponsored a power-sharing agreement between the two parties signed by the government and the Southern Transitional Council in Riyadh on November 5th. The agreement stipulated that the main force in the council should assume a number of ministries in the Yemeni government.A crisis erupted between the two parties, as the Yemeni government was scheduled to return to Aden, on Thursday, to start its work from there within the Riyadh agreement, but wings within the legal authority related to the Muslim Brotherhood hindered the completion of the agreement implementation.

The Southern Transitional Council’s leadership has demanded that the government team’s return must be in accordance with the Riyadh agreement, which stipulated the return of the prime minister and his work team to pay salaries and conduct daily life until a new government is formed in par between the north and south that does not include any of the ministers who played a role in fueling the August 2019’s confrontations.It was hoped that the Riyadh agreement would end the differences between the transitional council, which is based on a strong political and military force and legitimate authority to unite efforts in the battle against the Houthi militia, which is also a confrontation against Iran’s attempt to station in the southern Arabian Peninsula through the Houthis.

