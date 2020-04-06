The Yemeni army liberates large areas North-East of the country

The Yemeni army with the assistance of the popular resistance and the Legitimacy Support Alliance, launched a massive attack against the Houthis militia east of Al-Hazm, the Al-Jawf Governorate’s capital, northeast of the country.

“The attack led to the liberation of large areas north-east of thr country and may losses in the Houthis militia equipment and human casualties.” Said The Yemeni army in a statement.

The battles resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of Houthi militia members, the capture of 17 Houthis elementsby the National Army, and the recovery of 3 vehicles and a number of light and medium weapons and various ammunition

The Legitimacy Support Coalition’s fighters targeted militia groups and reinforcements in the area, including 3 crews carrying human reinforcements heading to the militias east of al-Hazm, which led to their destruction and the death of all those on board.The Yemeni army artillery destroyed a weapons store belonging to the Houthi militia in the Sarwah area, located between the governorates of Sana’a and Marib.

A military source said – in a statement on Sunday, “The army artillery launched a focused bombardment targeting the revolutionary militias’ gatherings and locations in the Sirwah front, Including an armory. The shelling that targeted the warehouse was followed by a great fire and violent explosions that lasted for about an hour. ”

