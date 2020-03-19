The Yemenis army eliminates 80 Houthis, and their leader after battles inSorouh and Al-Bayda.

March 19, 2020

More than 80 Houthi terroristwere killed and others wounded, Tuesday, in confrontations with the Yemeni army, on the two fronts of Sarwah, west of Ma’rib, and Qaniyeh, north of al-Bayda.

The media center of the Yemeni Armed Forces stated, in an official statement, that more than 20 Houthi elements were killed and others wounded, by the National Army in the Sarwah Front, west of Ma’rib Governorate.

a military source said that the Yemeni army soldiers “are engaged in fierce battles against the Houthi coup militia on several fronts in Sarwah,”

He added that the battles coincided with artillery shelling and focused raids of the Legitimacy Support Alliance aircraft targeting reinforcements, gatherings and locations of the Houthi militia.

He stated that the shelling resulted in the death of militias, including a field leader, as well as a number of wounded, in addition to the destruction of equipment.

On the Qaniya front, in the north of Al-Bayda Governorate, in the center of the country, the Yemeni army forces, backed by the support of the Legitimacy Support Alliance, repelled a suicide attack by the Houthi coup militia on military positions in the front.

