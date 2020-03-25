Two houthis drones shot down in Sarwah

March 25, 2020

Yemeni army forces shot down two Houthi drones in the Sarwah front, west of Ma’rib Governorate, northeast of the country.

Military sources said that two Houthi drones flew over army positions on the Sirwah front, and the army personnel managed to shoot them down.

Military sources have indicated that during the past two weeks, the army has shot down about 10 Houthi drones in al-Jawf, Sarwah, and al-Bayda.

The Houthi militias have intensified the use of booby-trapped and reconnaissance drones, which the United Nations Committee of Experts said were “compiled from components from an external source and shipped to Yemen Crisis.”

The UN committee added that the Houthis’ “bombing” marches are almost identical in design, dimensions and capabilities as the “Ababil-T” plane, which is produced by Iran Aircraft Company.

In addition, several Legitimacy Supports’ Alliance airstrikes targeted Houthi militias’ gatherings on the Sirwah Front.

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ media center confirmed that the raids resulted in deaths and injuries among the militias.

It also explained that the raids destroyed a weapons and ammunition storehouse and a Houthi Katyusha vehicle on the same front.

Article Tags: Houthis · Yemen War · Houthi Militia