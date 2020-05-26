UAE provides 770 tonnes of food aid to Yemen residents during Ramadan

May 26, 2020

During the holy month of Ramadan, UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed 770 tonnes of food aid to the needy residents of Yemen’s Hadramaut Governorate, providing assistance to the country’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. A total of 18,000 food parcels were distributed among 90,000 people across various districts of Hadramaut Governorate including AdhDhlia’ah, Ash Shihr, and Dawan districts.

Around 1,000 comprehensive food parcels were distributed among cleaning personnel across the Hadramaut Governorate, along with people from local rehabilitation centres and associations in Ash Shihr and Mukalla districts. Employees of the Public Water and Sewerage Corporation in Mukalla District were also provided with 1500 food parcels.

ERC provided food aid to the people as part of the UAE’s humanitarian projects aiming to support the needy families in Yemen, particularly in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, emphasized on continued efforts for implementing such humanitarian projects across other Governorates of Yemen.

Notably, the UAE has intensified its relief and humanitarian efforts to help the needy who have been directly impacted by the economic damage caused by the global health crisis. Hadramaut Officials and local beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its support to the people of the Governorate. Earlier in May, Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) distributed 2,000 food parcels to needy families in the Marib Governorate during the holy month of Ramadan.

At a time when the war-torn country is grappling with a global health pandemic, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that the lockdown restrictions will significantly impact humanitarian supply chains in Yemen. In a recent report, FAO has asserted that Yemen could see a “catastrophic” food security situation due to the COVID-19 crisis and reduced remittances from the Gulf countries amid economic fallout.

Dealing with the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, more than 80% of the Yemeni population rely on foreign aid and millions suffer from acute hunger and famine in the country. In a population of approximately 28 million, almost 15.9 million Yemeni citizens are classified as ‘food insecure’. On May 6, the United States had also pledged $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen to support food programs in the country as part of the UN World Food Program’s emergency food operation.

