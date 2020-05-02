UAE to distribute 65,000 Ramadan Iftar’s meals in Yemen

May 2, 2020

The United Arab Emirates inaugurated on Friday, through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, its annual charity project to distribute 1,000 daily Iftar meals in the Al Wa’arah Camp in Khawkhah District, Hodeidah Governorate, in Yemen during the Holy Month for Muslims of Ramadan. According to UAE official news agency ‘WAM’, the project will benefit 2,000 refugees and poor people on a daily basis, in camps in the liberated districts of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, in the governorates of Taiz and Hodeidah.

The ERC inaugurated the project by distributing 1,000 Iftar meals per day and the organization will distribute in total 65000 meals during the entire month of Ramadan. Hazem Shandhour, Director of Relief Administration at the ERC in the Red Sea Coast, said adding that relief teams are exerting significant efforts to reach the most vulnerable population.Hamid Al Khazan, Director of the Executive Unit of the Local Council in Hodeidah, thanked the ERC and UAE leadership for supporting Hodeidah’s residents through all circumstances.

Also, Khalid Al Ashbat, Chairman of the Organisation Department at the General People’s Congress in the Red Sea Coast, praised the efforts of the UAE, through the ERC, to support the Yemeni people and in particular the residents of the Red Sea Coast. This project is one of a dozen projects implemented by the Emirates Red Crescent to revive the original values and spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, by promoting tolerance and fraternity.

The UAE minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash,said UAE rejected the recent decision by a Yemeni southern separatist group to declare self-rule in areas it controls, and urged full implementation of the peace deal agreed last year for the southern region. The UAE played a key player role in the Saudi-led coalition helping the internationally recognized Yemeni government to fight terrorist groups, such as Daesh and al-Qaeda.

After years of war, the UAE armed forces withdraw last February and, at their return, they were celebrated as heroes by the Nation. According to multiple reports, at least 11,000 Yemeni soldiers have been trained to free the country and protect it from terrorism. To provide assistance to the Yemeni people, the Emirates also contributed to the construction of new infrastructures, which made it possible to reach the most vulnerable population with medical assistance and help.

So far, the value of the assistance provided by Abu Dhabi to Yemen, from April 2015,is over AED 22 billion (USD 6 billion. The support includes the restoration of schools and hospitals, the protection of energy sources, the reconstruction of airports and ports, the expansion of roads and housing units, along with other programsto guaranteeing the livelihood of more population segments, including the most vulnerable as widows, orphans and displaced people.

