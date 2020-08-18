UNSC to hold monthly meetings to review developments in Yemen

August 18, 2020

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will be holding monthly meetings focusing on the developments in war-torn Yemen.

Over the past five years of conflict between the Saudi coalition-backed Yemeni government and Iran-backed Houthi separatists, several attempts have been made by the international community for ceasefire talks and the peace process. However, amid the ongoing blame game between the two rival forces, ceasefire violations have been taking place on both sides across the country which has further delayed the peace process.

Earlier in June this year, Saudi-backed Yemeni government and southern separatist forces had agreed to a ceasefire in Abyan province along the coast east of Aden and de-escalation of tensions in Socotra and other regions. While this development led the way to peace talks, there has been no significant progress in the process.

Last week, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths had visited Riyadh and reportedly discussed a ceasefire proposal with the Yemeni government in exile under President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

According to state news agency Saba News, leaders of Yemeni political parties met Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed on Monday to discuss the formation of the new government in the wake of the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, which was signed in November last year. During the meeting, PM Saeed asserted the need for implementation of the Riyadh Agreement as soon as possible to end the Houthi rebels’ occupation of the capital and regain the administrative institutions of the country. Last week, the Saudi-backed government met the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Riyadh to discuss various factors for the formation of a new government as part of a power-sharing deal.

Years of armed conflict and war have pushed Yemen to the brink of collapse. The country is currently facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world in the aftermath of the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic. International aid to millions of displaced Yemeni citizens including children and women is depleting with each passing day, particularly due to the global health pandemic. International aid groups are fearing that worsening food and health insecurity is looming upon Yemen as global financial support to the country has reduced significantly.

In April, the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC) had unilaterally declared self-rule, sparking further clashes across the Southern Yemen region. However, in July, the southern separatists announced abandoning their goals for self-rule to implement the peace deal with the government led by President Hadi.

Article Tags: Houthis · Yemeni government · Riyadh agreement · President Hadi · UNSC · Yemen conflict · Yemen peace · PM Saeed