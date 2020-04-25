Yemen: Arab Coalition extend truce for a month

April 25, 2020

The Arab-led coalition announced on Friday, the extension of a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen for one month, at the formal request of the United Nations.The decision came in the Arab coalition’s spokesman Turki al-Maliki, statement, published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) the day after the end of the previous truce declared by the coalition for a period of two weeks extendable.The previous truce didn’t have the results the Arab coalition nor the United Nations were waiting for, with all the Houthis violations of the ceasefire during these last two weeks.

A unilateral truce has been declared by the coalition to officially end the two-week ceasefire in Yemen on Thursday, with the aim of focusing efforts on facing the dangers of Corona virus spread in the region.After the truce was announced on April 8th, the Yemeni government expressed its commitment to the ceasefire, while the Houthis group considered it a “misleading” of the world by the coalition to justify its violations.

“The extension of the truce came at the request of the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths.”Al-Maliki said.He explained that this came in order to “provide an opportunity to make progress in negotiations with the two parties on a permanent ceasefire, as well as to agree on the most important economic and humanitarian measures and to resume the political process.”

Al-Maliki indicated that the announcement also comes “in continuation of the seriousness and desire of the coalition to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people all over the country and work to confront the Corona pandemic which is a serious and very dangerous matter considering the state of the country especially the health department and prevent the virus from spreading with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.”

He stated that “the extension of the ceasefire will be for a month, starting from Thursday.”However, the Houthis always violate the truceby escalating military operations at the instigation of Iran, to embarrass the Arab and Saudi coalition.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, published a video message on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, in which he conveyed his best wishes to millions of Muslims around the world, calling for an end to wars in a number of Arab and Islamic countries, including Yemen.

As of Friday, Yemen had only announced one infected case with Corona in the eastern Hadramaut Governorate.For the sixth year, Yemen has witnessed continuous fighting between government forces supported by an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the Iranian-backed Houthi group controlling Yemeni provinces, including the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.The truce could be an opportunity to the two fighting parties to find a common ground to stand on and continue talks with the purpose of reaching a definitive political agreement to stop the war which has resulted in the worst human crisis in history.

Article Tags: Yemen · Houthis · Arab coalition · YEMEN ARAB COALITION