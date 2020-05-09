Yemen Cannot Survive Without Humanitarian Aid To Combat War and Corona Virus Outbreak

May 9, 2020

The US has softened its stand against stopping the ongoing humanitarian aid support to Yemen. The country which is battling an onset of corona virus outbreak and Iran backed Houthi terror control, is primarily dependent on humanitarian aid support that comes to it through various United Nation’s run fund programmes. The US has been UN’s biggest aid support especially in case of Yemen.

In March, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had pushed for the US to stop aid to Yemen. Houthi interference has been disrupting aid movement and dissemination to needing Yemenis. This was leading to discontentment and unpleasantness amongst nations which had been supporting food and medical aid efforts through the more than 40 UN led programmes. This has been the one major reason for the related parties to have thought to ‘recalibrate’ some aid programs in northern Yemen. Houthis are known to have not only stolen aid but also destroy medical packets and food supplies.

Last month, the Word Food Program (WFP) was forced to say that it would halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthis. But political analysts believe that the US retracement is more politically motivated to retaliate against Iran led Houthi interference than really anything else. UN aid and Oxfam representatives feel that the US continues to have a moral responsibility to provide aid because it has been Saudi Arabia’s biggest military ally that led the military attack against Iran led Houthis in Yemen, an action that has devastated infrastructural medical facilities and civilian establishments.

The onset on the corona virus is another danger lurking on the head of Yemeni people who are now considered to be suffering with the worst kind of humanitarian food crises the world has ever suffered. Lack of a running economy, jobs, medical facilities, agriculture or any other form of employment, th country solely depends on aids from outside its boundary. As a result, the whole nation suffers with malnutrition and related diseases. The immune systems of millions of Yemenis remain weakened by widespread hunger and malnutrition, as well as diseases such as cholera, dengue and diphtheria.

“As a result, epidemiologists warn that covid-19 in Yemen could spread faster, more widely and with deadlier consequences than in many other countries,” Mark Lowcock, the United Nations’ top official for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, told the Security Council.

Humanitarian aid has never been more important for Yemeni people as it is now. Ironically, while Saudi Arabia has also pledged $500 million to the UN humanitarian response Plan for Yemen in 2020 and a further $25 million to help the country combat COVID-19 as a ceasefire was announced in early April. Both Saudi Arabia and the US have found on the other side of the war to respond back to the Iran supported Houthi led rebel war in Yemen. Meanwhile, Houthis have continued to violate the ceasefire, which is supported by the Kingdom and the Arab coalition supporting the internationally recognised government.

