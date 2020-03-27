Yemen Crises : The Houthis Official media published the death of Houthis militia leader

The Houthis militia declared On Thursday, the death of one of its prominent leaders, Hassan Ayda al-Ramam and al-Makni Abu Abed, in clashes with the Yemeni army.

The Houthis Official media published the death of the leading figure’s news, without mentioning the place of his death, and only praised his manners and his role in the fronts of its war against the Yemeni people.

Al-Ramam is one of the main founders of the Houthis militia, and one of the companions of its founder, Hussein al-Houthi, who was killed in 2004 while leading the rebellion against the state.

Al-Ramam, who belongs to the Khawlan bin Amer tribes and lives in the Fut region of the Haidan district of Saada Governorate (the main stronghold of the Houthis), received great training from leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

He also participated in the six Saada wars against the Yemeni state, and was one of the contributors to the sending of militia elements to Tehran and Lebanon.

He also supervised the establishment of a number of local militia organizations and associations, through which fighters were drawn.

