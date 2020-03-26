Yemen Crisis : Houthis losing more battles in Hodeidah

March 26, 2020

Over the past hours, the Houthi militia has suffered heavy losses in lives and vehicles due to the escalating violations of the United Nations armistice, in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen Crisis.

The military media of the joint forces said, in a statement, that the fronts of the city and the governorate of Hodeida witnessed today, Wednesday, an escalation by the elements of the Houthi militia, which ended in a catastrophic failure in front of the vigilance and solidity of the joint forces.

He pointed out that units of the joint forces thwarted an attempt to infiltrate the militia in kilo 16 east of the city of Hodeidah, coinciding with armed gatherings and movements of its members near the contact lines in Sanaa and its fifty streets inside the city, and it was dealt with with the appropriate weapon and forced to flee after direct hits occurred in its ranks.

In the district of Al-Tahita, south of Al-Hudaydah, units of the joint forces thwarted an attempt by the militia to infiltrate the mountainous region, killing and injuring its ranks, and the sources of militia fire, which re-targeted residential neighborhoods in the city of Al-Tahita, the center of the district, were suppressed, according to the statement.

According to the statement, the combined forces artillery scored direct hits on sites and artillery shelters that the militia used to target the populated Shujaira area south of Al-Duraimi and residential neighborhoods in the city of Hayes. A Houthi march plane was also shot down in the sky of Al-Duraimi, which is the third of its kind to be shot down in the same district within a week.

In the Beit Al-Faqih Directorate, the combined forces responded with artillery and machine guns to Houthi fire sources targeting villages of Al-Marazeeq and Al-Nakheel farms in the strategic Al-Jah region, according to the same source.

The joint forces were able to capture a leader of the Houthi militia, after they had responded to an attempted infiltration by Houthi elements, north of the city of Al-Tahita, south of Hodeidah.

And the media center for the joint forces reported: “The forces of the Sixth Brigade are giants that responded with an attempt to infiltrate a group of Houthi elements firmly, and forced others to flee and retreat, while a Houthi field leader was captured in the grip of the joint forces.”

According to field sources, Houthi field leader Fuad Ali Muhammad Ahmed, north of Al-Tahita city, was captured during an Houthi infiltration attempt in Hodeidah Governorate.

The joint forces continue to address the violations of the Houthi militia and its continued military escalation of the UN armistice on various fronts in the fighting in Hodeidah Governorate.

Article Tags: Yemen · war · Houthis · Yemen Crisis · YEMEN HOUTHIS WAR · Houthis War