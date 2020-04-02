Yemen Crisis : Houthis militia don’t want Peace

April 2, 2020

“The Houthi militias are not ready for peace, and they have proven this by responding to the UN initiative with an unjustified escalation and intensification of targeting civilians in Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Hodeidah, and also in Saudi lands,” declared the Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadrami.

These practices undermine all efforts to achieve peace in Yemen Crisis.

“The Houthi militia continue to impose conditions and obstacles and abort all international initiatives for peace without any consideration for the suffering of the Yemenis, especially in light of the threat of the spread of the Corona epidemic.” He added

This was the minister declarations during a phone call held with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Lindy to discuss developments in the peace process and the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen, including the call of the United Nations Secretary-General for a ceasefire, and the consequences of the Houthi escalation and the non-respect of the Stockholm Agreement, according to the official Yemeni news agency.

Al-Hadrami reiterated Yemen’s approval of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and his Special Envoy for Yemen to hold an urgent meeting to discuss a ceasefire in Yemen to confront the threat of the spread of Corona virus, stressing that this is in the interest of the government “to spare Yemen the catastrophic consequences that the spread of this global epidemic may cause.”

Al-Hadrami blamed the Houthi militia for the consequences of the failure of the Hodeidah agreement and the undermining of the work of the United Nations Mission in Support of the Hodeidah Agreement and the consequent actions in light of the continued escalation of these militias on other fronts

