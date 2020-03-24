Yemen Crisis Sirwah Front: 20 Houthis captured

The Yemeni army announced , the capture of 20 armed rebels of the Houthi militia, in the Sarawah front, west of Ma’rib Governorate, in the northeast of the country.

The Yemeni armed forces’ media center said, in a statement, that groups of Houthi militia attempted to infiltrate a National Army’s site in the Sarawah front, indicating that there was clashes with infiltrated elements which leaded to the arrest of 20 Houthi elements, while the rest of them escaped.

According to the statement, the Alliance for the Legitimacy Supports’ followers have targeted several militia raids and combat mechanisms that were on the way to the Sarwah front, and completely destroyed them and killed all those on board.

The Yemeni army forces targeted with artillery and missile shelling, gatherings and separate Houthi militias’ locations, and the shelling resulted in human and material losses in its ranks.

