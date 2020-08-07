Yemen Denies Houthi Attempts to Execute Prisoner Exchange Agreement in phases

The Yemen government affirmed its commitment towards the implementation of the prisoner’s exchange deal with the Houthi rebels. The deal that the Houthi’s are seeking to execute in stages, specifies the arrival of 1,420 people in stages. Human rights deputy and mediator member Majed Fadael, addressing Asharq Al-Awsat, denied the administration endorsement to divide the agreement into phases.

In April, A major detainee exchange deal concurred between Yemen’s internationally recognized power in exile and the Houthi-led regime situated in the capital Sanaa. This deal is being viewed as major progress being made in discussions with end the five-year-old clash.

The prisoner exchange deal was viewed as a major breakthrough during the 2018 peace talks in Stockholm. The agreements incorporated a truce in the key port city of Hudaydah. Notwithstanding, Implementation of the peace plan has been jeopardized in the midst of advancing military offensives and a continuous assault.

Fadael told the Asharq Al-Awsat, that there are no fresh talks. We are just reviewing what we had reached in the third round of discussions in Amman and this includes the release of 1,420 prisoners in the principal stage, developing to where an absolute trade is executed through others.

Fadael included, “We have swapped name roasters, and the exchange is as still in progress, we are still to conclude the deal to all names. There is an adequate number of names that have been affirmed however and we demand that the trade incorporates 1,420 prisoners.”

