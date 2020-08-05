Yemen floods: PM Saeed instructs local authorities to intensify relief efforts

For several days, Yemen has been facing the wrath of torrential rain and flash flooding, which has affected thousands of lives in the country. Taking note of the crisis caused due to incessant rainfall, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed recently instructed the local authorities to intensify efforts to safeguard the citizens.

As per state news agency Saba News, Prime Minister Saeed held a telephonic conversation with the Governor of Shabwa province, Mohammad Salih bin Adio, on Tuesday and took an account of the response efforts taken by the authorities to tackle the impact of the torrential rainfall. He further told the ministries and local authorities to coordinate response efforts with emergency committees to help the citizens affected due to the intense flooding.

Earlier this week, Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi had instructed the governors of the flood-affected provinces to boost relief measures to provide shelter to those citizens who lost their homes due to the flooding. He further requested local and international aid organizations to provide assistance to the country amid rising crisis. At the same time, residents and local communities have also appealed to the international community to save the country from destruction.

According to reports, thousands of families in multiple provinces including Hajjah, Abyan, Marib, and Dhale have left homeless after severe downpour washed away their tents and homes made from mud.

According to local health authorities, hospitals have also reinforced their response actions to accommodate the increasing number of injured people and fatalities as rain and floods continue to cause destruction in the region. As per the International Committee of the Red Cross, at least 33,000 people have been moved to shelter for displaced people after they lost their tents and belongings. Several livestock and crops have also been affected, along with damage to power lines due to the rainfall and flooding. Shelter camps are overflowing with homeless people causing a further shortage of food, water, and essential medical supplies.

In April, Yemen’s interim capital Aden was declared a “disaster area” after heavy rainfall and flooding killed at least nine people and destroyed several houses and electricity and water stations.

