Yemen grapples with outbreak of Polio

September 21, 2020

The lack of access to vaccinations for children in the Houthi-controlled regions is being blamed for the resurgence of the disease.

More than 15 years since the country was declared polio-free, an outbreak is being reported in the Sa’ada and Hajjah regions. This is the result of low levels of immunity among the children who haven’t received any routine or supplementary polio vaccinations for many years now. In this war-ravaged north-west part of the country, the last house-to-house campaign under the polio programme was in November 2018.

Yemen had been declared polio-free in 2005 but now the contagious disease is back. It is transmitted from person to person through close contact or through contaminated food or water. It causes paralysis that can sometimes be fatal. It is easily preventable with an oral polio vaccine. UNICEF says that these outbreaks threaten to undo years of progress under the global polio programme. More must be done to maintain immunity level through widespread and continual administration of the vaccine, it said.

Yemen’s National Emergency Committee have blamed Houthi militias for not allowing vaccination teams from entering and operating in the areas under their control. They have asked the United Nations and its agencies to pressurise the Houthis into allowing vaccinations and immunisations teams to do their work. The Ministry of Public Health and Population has also been asked to intensify vaccination campaigns and keep a track on the number of cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions it has wrought in the health care system has only made worse the crisis brought on by political stability and armed conflict. Immunisation rates have seen a steep decline and children in the affected areas are in desperate need of other critical health and nutrition services. In Sa’adah, there is also an ongoing measles outbreak and experts have suggested bundling these different health services together in order to add more value for parents and children.

