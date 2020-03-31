Yemen… international navigation warnings of the Houthi threat

The legitimate Yemeni government renewed its warning of the Houthi militia danger in parts of the coastal strip on shipping lines and the international trade movement, and threatening international peace and security.

The government accused the Houthi militia of exploiting the Sweden agreement, and demanded the UN envoy to take a clear position and declare the fate of the efforts made by the United Nations to implement the Sweden agreement regarding the withdrawal of militias from the ports and city of Hodeidah.

This came in the government’s comment on the declaration of the Alliance to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, to intercept and destroy a booby-trapped boat launched by the Houthi militia from Hodeidah, in addition to the discovery and destruction of 3 marine mines in the Bab al-Mandab strait.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani, stated that the failed terrorist operation that the Houthi militias planned to carry out in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab comes within the escalating path of its terrorist crimes, after the killing of Qassem Soleimani, in implementation of Iran’s sabotage policies in the region.

Al-Iryani added that “the failed terrorist act that the Houthi militias planned to carry out south of the Red Sea using a booby-trapped boat that was launched remotely from Hodeidah governorate, and the continued cultivation of marine mines confirms once again the threat that its presence in parts of the coastline still represents on the shipping lines and the international trade movement And its threat to international peace and security”

The Yemeni Information Minister stressed that “these terrorist crimes would not have taken place had it not been for the Houthi militia to exploit the Sweden agreement and its continued control of the ports and city of Hodeidah,” according to a statement published by the official Yemeni News Agency.

The Yemeni minister called on the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to take a clear position on the continuous escalation of the Houthi militias that crossed the red lines to try to target the movement of merchant ships, and to announce the fate of the efforts made by the United Nations to implement the Sweden agreement regarding the withdrawal of militias from the ports and the city of Hodeidah.

Article Tags: Yemen · Hodeidah · war · Houthis