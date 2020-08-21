Yemen refuses Houthi situation on perishing Safer oil tanker

August 21, 2020

In a tweet, Yemen’s foreign minister denounced the Houthis for denying the UN engineers team to access the Safer tanker, and “utilizing the FSO as a weapon and for political intimidation.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni government blamed the Houthi for utilizing the drifting stockpiling and offloading (FSO) Safer facility for politically blackmailing.

The Houthis persistently put out conditions, like, holding the life expectancy of an un-repairable abandoned reservoir, keeping Safer oil tanker as a ticking time bomb without worrying about what major risk lies ahead, it added.

While the legislature genuinely endorsed the UN team access and consented to have the crude earnings utilized in paying the government employees’ wages across Yemen, the Houthis constantly decline to do as such.

The FSO’s cargo load crude needs to be quickly emptied to maintain a strategic distance from an ecological or humanitarian catastrophe because its constantly decaying, the government warned.

The oil tanker is stranded at the Yemeni seaport of Ras Isa in the Red Sea. It has not been well maintained since 2014, with 1.2 million barrels of crude oil stacked could risk an explosion or oil spill.

The UN has been concerned since the Beirut blast tragedy and has called for speeding up the issuance of required access licenses to the UN team of engineers to the Oil vessel.

