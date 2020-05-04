Yemen struggling with rising coronavirus cases amidst calls for Ceasefire

May 4, 2020

Yemen was already troubled by war since 2014 when the Houthis organized a coup against the legitimate powers, and the recent arrival of coronavirus pandemic pronounced more profound dangers as it shook the nation with a terrible health crisis as well. On 4 May, in 24 hours, Yemen reported ten new cases and two deaths.

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the world, on 17 April, the UN Security Council approved the secretaries-general’s proposal for the warring groups in Yemen to end the war immediately. UN asked to concentrate on seeking a peace deal and focus on battling the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations welcomed the unilateral truce declared by the Saudi-led coalition. The 14-day long ceasefire meeting led by the Saudi-led alliance became effective on 9 April. The Council members stressed the importance of access to humanitarian and economic assistance for Yemenis amid coronavirus crisis.

Human rights activists and politicians in Yemen have also renewed that they require humanitarian truce as the pandemic is causing an enormous health crisis.

The Health officials also complained that they are unable to test a vast number of people entering from Aden. Aden has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Yemen because there is an extreme deficiency of testing units and protective gear.

Regardless of the Ceasefire announcement, the Iran-backed Houthi leaders and their armies have continued their assaults across the country.

The Houthis forced the attack in the wake of failing to hold on to the control of the city’s downtown region. International and local NGOs have condemned the army for blocking supply and for driving residents to bring in supplies on camel via dangerous trails.

The director of the local Ministry of Information office, Najeeb Qahtan, told Arab News that closing of city borders would cause a famine; we might be able to address one pandemic and then produce another.

Article Tags: Yemen · Houthis · Ceasefire · United Nations · Coronavirus · Pandemic · Najeeb Qahtan · Saudi-led forces