Yemen To Hit Rock Bottom With Famine Like Conditions

September 26, 2020

There is no respite for the people of Yemen who are again reeling under the pressure of a famine as the UN led food aid starts to go down. Under lack of funding, the United Nations’ led food aid programmes have been adversely affected. Food rations have been halved. “Even if we get the money, the famine cannot be avoided,” the head of a UN anti-hunger agency has said to the media recently.

Reeling under the governance of a weak one, Yemen has been declared as the poorest of the Middle East nations. It has dealt with ravages of war for close half a decade and now manages to go through a never ending battle against famine. The partial respite and somewhat aversion to the famine like conditions happened in 2018. But the status quo has returned. According to the UN officials, the war has since then only widened, and access to many areas particularly in the Houthi-controlled north, remains blocked. This has made access to food aid even tougher for the needing Yemenis.

David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, the anti-hunger arm of the United Nations elaborates on the reasons for the famine, “There is donor fatigue that is a major reason; and then there is a collapse in the value of Yemen’s currency, coupled with fuel shortage; and then there was the pandemic to make matters worse, which may be spreading unchecked in the country.

All these are enough reasons for the famine like conditions to return.”

There is a need for $500 million in the next six months. This amount, Beasley says, is needed just to provide food to Yemenis at half the usual ration rate. Moreover, he adds, “even if we get the money, we still may have famine” because of delays and obstacles to delivery.

Roughly 80 percent of the country’s 30 million people require food aid, yet the United Nations is in the position of having to cut assistance when it is needed more than ever. It is not in their hands anymore. The biggest donor to the UN has withdrawn support and this is hurting all the plans made by the United Nations.

While Yemen faces the worst humanitarian crises in the world, a lot has to do with the way Houthi rebels have been siphoning the aid for themselves or selling it ahead for the sake of generating money out of the food aid packs. While they had given assurances to the United Nations that this will stop, ground reality is somewhat different. Those assurances had also included a biometric identification system to be put into place. Mr. Beasley has said that the Houthis never allowed it to be put into action, despite their earlier commitment.

