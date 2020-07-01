Yemen: UN envoy Griffiths meets President Hadi, calls for nationwide ceasefire

July 1, 2020

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths on Tuesday held a meeting with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, following which he called for a complete ceasefire in the country. As per media reports, the two leaders discussed various issues to facilitate a peace deal in the war-torn country during the meeting.

Furthermore, the Yemeni President extended gratitude towards the UN envoy for his diplomatic efforts in bringing an end to the conflict in the country.

The meeting took place despite the Houthi militia’s actions in disregarding its pledges and commitments to the peace process. At the same time, President Hadi expressed his ambition for comprehensive peace across the country in a bid to attain sustainable security and stability for the Yemeni population.Ahead of the meeting, the United Nations Security Council also reiterated its call for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen at a time when the government is attempting to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The Security Council members also urged the concerned authorities to implement the provisions of the Riyadh Agreement as soon as possible.

Releasing a statement, all members of the Security Council endorsed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s call for an immediate ceasefire and expressed deep concerns over the humanitarian crisis the country is facing in the wake of twin struggle – war and pandemic.Noting that the lack of international aid could crucially devastate Yemen’s economy and worsen the already severe food insecurity, the UNSC called on the potential donors to step up their actions in saving the lives of the Yemeni people.

Yemen has been at civil war since 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi insurgents took control of its capital and largest city Sana’a. In the aftermath of the Houthi attack, President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally-recognized government was forced to flee the capital city and move to Aden. Later in March 2015, a coalition of Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military offensive against the Houthi rebels in the country in which thousands of people were killed and millions were displaced. As international aid plunges, Yemen is facing the world’s worst humanitarian amid a critical war against the global pandemic.

