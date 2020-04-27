Yemeni army annihilates Houthi brigades in Marib

April 27, 2020

The Yemeni army announced that its forces recently destroyed 3 Houthi military battalions in the Sarwah front, west of Ma’rib Governorate, in the east of the country.This came in a statement made by the Sarawah Front’s commander in the Yemeni army, Brigadier General Ahmed Abu Asba, to the Army website (September Net).

“The army forces have foiled during the past few days, major attacks by the Houthi rebel militia supported by Iran, which resulted in heavy losses in lives and equipment on the Houthis side.”Abu Asba said.He stated that the army and tribesmen thwarted a Houthi militia

plot and an attack in southern Sarwah, after careful monitoring its movements in the area until the moment of its offensive.He pointed out that this battle resulted in the elimination of three battalions of that militia, which had been preparing for this battle for two months.

“The planned attack by the coup militia was the main course and power card which achieving the breakthrough towards Marib depended on, but it failed in all its attempts at the hands of the armed forces and the popular resistance of the tribesmen.The Yemeni government forces control most of the areas of Marib Governorate, including its center (the city of Marib), while the Houthis still extend their influence over some areas in this oil province.

This field gain for the Yemeni army comes in light of the continued violations by the rebels, who rejected the Arab coalition’s decision to extend the cease-fire for a month, considering it a maneuver by Saudi Arabia.The Houthis reject all efforts to ease the situation and extend a truce allowing to cope with the outbreak of the Corona epidemic in the country torn by war.

The UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths revealed on Friday, consultations to add the names of journalists sentenced to death and imprisonment by the Houthis, in the prisoner exchange statements, in preparation for their release.On April 11th, a Houthi court in Sana’a ruled, in a preliminary ruling, the execution of four out of ten journalists held by the group since 2015, on charges of “espionage in favor of foreign countries.”

Griffiths said, in media statements, that his office “works to include journalists sentenced to prison and death, in the lists of detainees names who will be released in the near future” from the Houthi prisons.He pointed out that the news of the death sentences “was shocking”, calling on the parties to the conflict (the government and the Houthis) to stop dealing with the humanitarian file from a political perspective.

The death sentence against journalists was met with widespread international condemnation, while the Houthis considered the verdict “consistent with the laws.”For the sixth consecutive year, Yemen has witnessed heavy fighting between government forces that have been supporting it since March 2015, an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia’s neighbor, and the Iranian-backed Houthi group controlling Yemeni provinces including the capital, Sanaa, since the fall of 2014.This conflict has left one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, while 80 percent of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance to survive.

