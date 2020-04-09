Yemeni army regain control over AL-JAWF governorate

April 9, 2020

The Yemeni government forces have regained control of strategic parts of the “Al-Labanat” camp in Al-Jawf Governorate, from the Houthi militia.Said a Yemeni military source, on Wednesday.“The government forces launched a large-scale attack on Houthi positions in the “Khub and Al-Sha`f” district, in Al-Jouf, on Wednesday.” The source reported.

“The government forces managed to control large strategic parts of the camp, while fighting battles to complete control of the northern parts of it, and other locations.” The source added.

The military source indicated that more than 15 Houthi militants were killed and wounded during the attack. No casualties were reported among the government forces.

On March 30th, the Houthis took control of BINAYAT camp, after controlling the city of Al-Hazam, the center of Al-Jawf governorate, at the beginning of the same month.The houthis militias attacks continue in Yemen, despite the parties to the conflict (the government, the coalition and the Houthis) welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’invitation to end the fighting and unite to confront the Corona virus.

