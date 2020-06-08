Yemeni Army shot down a drone of Houthi militias

June 8, 2020

Yemeni armed forces shot down a drone of the Houthi militias, attacking its positions in the Sarwah district, west of the Mareb governorate, in easternMilitary sources confirmed that the operation took place after violent fighting in these axes.

Houthi militias have stepped up the use of bomb drones and reconnaissance aircraft, which as the UN Panel of Experts has previously reported, are made up of components from an external actor and shipped to Yemen. These drones are almost identical in design, in the dimensions and capabilities of Ababil-T, produced by Iran.

Local activists affirmed that the Yemeni armed forces have made significant progress on the ground of the Sarwah front and east of Sana’a. Brigadier General Muhammad Mishli reported that the National Army had managed to advance more than 11 kilometers, liberating several strategic sites on the Najd al-Ataq front. He also confirmed the fall of many members of the rebel militia between dead and wounded.

The Yemeni army media office has released a video, on Monday, showing its artillery targeting militia sites and vehicles in the Nihm district east of Sana’a.The Yemeni army announced Tuesday that tens of Houthi militias were killed and injured in clashes in Al-Beyda governorate. According to the army’s “SeptemberNet” website, Houthi rebels attacked the northern Qaniyah front, which triggered clashes between the two sides.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sana’a. The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia liberated Yemeni legitimate Government to fight terrorism and armed groups. Since 2015, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including numerous civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the United Nations.

While fighting offensive by Houthis rebellion in several parts of the country, Yemeni government is facing the terrible health emergency which has deteriorated the country’s public healthcare system and further deteriorated the humanitarian crisis. The UN has urged the international community for funding and investment to fulfil the needs of the people in the country in a high level event organized by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last week.

