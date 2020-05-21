Yemeni boy’s eyeglasses sold to buy Eid clothes for more than 200 children

When Muhammed gave his glasses, composed from a wire clothes hanger, to Yemeni photographer Abdullah al-Jaradi in change for having his photo taken, the last thing he expected was to receive almost $10,000.The iron eyeglasses of the Yemeni child have turned into an inspiring human story after being shown in an online sale that was initially limited to helping him and his family to buy clothes for the Eid al-Fitr, the feast that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.After about 27 hours of offering the glasses for sale in an electronic public auction and social networks, their price reached two and a half million Yemeni riyals.

The eyeglasses – the photographer said – were made by Muhammad – a child who is currently displaced with his family in a camp ofMa’ rib Governorate, eastern Yemen, due to the war that was launched by the Houthi militias since their coup against the legitimate Government, in late 2014.The idea of the online auction came through the Yemeni photojournalist Abdullah Al-Jaradi, who announced on Monday evening, that the displaced child’s glasses were offered for sale to help him and his family to buy clothes for the feast. Al-Jaradi wrote in his account on Facebook: “The child Muhammad, displaced by the war, we met today and gave us the most precious pride in front of his friends, which is the glasses that he made with his hands, in exchange for shooting him.”

The initiative has spread rapidly on social networks, and the image of the child became viral. Al-Jaradi surprised all, announcing on Tuesday that the Muhammad’s eyeglasses were purchased by the Director General of the Saudi Mine Clearance Project in Yemen, Professor Osama Al-Qossabi, in addition to personal donations. The photojournalist Al-Jaradi, added that the promised clothing will be bought not only for the child and his family, but for all the 200 children of the refugees’ camp. In case the amount exceeded the need, the photographer confirmed that they would buy the surplus as clothing for the children of another site, documenting all these moments and publishing the financial report.

