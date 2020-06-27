Yemeni Children Stand No Chance Of Survival Without Humanitarian Aid

UNICEF has declared the humanitarian emergency in Yemen as a systemic failure as lack of funds and aid is leading to starvation and loss of lives in children. The children’s UN organization has reported that an additional 6,600 children under five could die from preventable causes by the end of the year.

They blame it on a health system that is teetering closer to collapse and has lead to only half of health facilities remaining operational, with huge shortages in medicine, equipment and staff. As of now, nearly four million children depend on humanitarian aid for their survival. Their main concern is WASH (Water, Santisation and Hygiene) which has helped them survive ongoing civil conflict, cholera outbreak and is desperately needed in the Covid-19 spread as well.

Sara Beysolow Nyanti, UNICEF Representative to Yemen, has reported that all children are badly affected and should not be forgotten in the panic of containing the virus. Children are being sensitized about social distancing and maintaining hygiene norms. A recent report has confirmed that as of now, there are almost 10 million children without proper access to water and sanitation, as well as 7.8 million children without access to education, following school closures. Plagued by economic collapse and no school functioning, such children are extremely vulnerable to being pulled into child labour, recruitment into armed groups and child marriage, the report highlights.

The report further stresses on the fact that unless US$54.5 million is received for health and nutrition services by the end of August, more than 23,000 children might be gripped by acute malnutrition, leading to their lifelong physical, emotional and psychological damage. They also stand the chance to increased risk of dying. There is also an estimate shortage in children’s immunization, and 19 million people stand to lose access to healthcare, including one million pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and their children.

The report also highlights that crucial water and sanitation services for three million children and their communities will begin to shut down from the end of July, unless US$45 million is secured.A closed door UN Security council meeting has declared that the virus has spread quickly and 25percent of the infected population has completely been wiped out. Rest of the population does not stand a chance due to malnutrition and lack of sanitization or social distancing. The UN Yemen representatives have urgent for urgent financial aid to help save Yemen’s young population that maybe wiped out in the next few months.

