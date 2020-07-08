Yemeni tribes are playing a vital role in the fight against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, says Col. Al-Baher

Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni armed force representative in the southern city of Taiz, told Arab News that the Yemeni tribes had played an important role in shifting the direction of any conflict in Yemen and have always supported the national armed force. They have strengthened the military with their support, coordination, intelligence, and logic hence, facilitated armed force troops.

Many political experts and observers concur that tribes play an important political role in the history of Yemen, and there is a broad consensus that tribes are significant in understanding Yemeni legislative issues and society. The Yemeni government has lauded tribes that are battling alongside armed forces against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Yemeni society is innate in nature and connection bunches assume a significant job in the lives of most Yemenis. Defense Minister Mohammed Al-Maqdishi also said that the Yemeni tribes have helped the army in gaining important territories. In a video conference, the Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and the Yemeni Cabinet hailed the works of tribesmen supporting the military in battling the Houthi Rebellion.

More than 110 troopers were killed in Mirab due to the heightening tensions that started following the Houthi missiles, and drones assault occurred. To fight the continuing assaults by Houthi rebels, the Yemini tribes aiming to help capture the territories in northern Yemen, including Marib, according to Yemen’s State News Agency.

Article Tags: Yemen · Houthis · Iran · civil war · Yemeni Army · Yemeni Tribes · Abdul Basit Al-Baher · Mohammed Al-Maqdishi