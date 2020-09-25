Yemen’s health and food programmes face cuts

September 25, 2020

The United Nations cited a lack of funding for the drastic reduction in help being provided to the people caught in the six-year civil war.

The United Nations is being forced to make deep cuts in the humanitarian assistance being provided in Yemen, affecting healthcare and food programmes. This is because of an acute shortage of funds, something which the organisation has been warning was imminent for months.

According to aid agencies, 80% of the country is dependent on humanitarian aid which meets the food needs of two-thirds of the population. The UN was reaching 10 million people per month to meet food, healthcare and education needs, and in 300 such facilities there will now be cuts.

For this year, it has received only $1 billion of the $2.4 billion it had asked for from donors. This has drastically dropped from last years’ funding chest of $3.2 billion. The UN has blamed several donors who haven’t come forward to deliver on their pledges. It singled out Saudi Arabia, which promised $500 million last year which it hasn’t followed through on. Saudi Arabia, of course, entered the civil war in 2015, a year after the Iran-allied Houthis rebelled against the internationally recognised government.

This is expected to affect much of the critical relief programmes ongoing in Yemen – some have already shut down and many more will follow in the days to come. And this comes at a time when Yemen’s needs are more desperate, with the economy in tatters and the pandemic rapidly moving through the war-ravaged country. There are already cholera, polio and measles outbreaks among the children and there are no doctors in 18% of the country’s districts.

Since the war began in 2014, Yemen has consistently been called the worst humanitarian disaster in the world. Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions displaced, critical infrastructure destroyed and millions of children have been forced out of classrooms.

Over 20 million Yemeni people struggle to get food and clean water every day and the spectre of famine hangs over 40% of the population. The country already has one of the highest death rates in the world and very low immunity levels. So, when the pandemic hit, Yemen was already in a very bad place. Without a fresh infusion of aid in the coming months, millions could be facing abject poverty and starvation.

Article Tags: Yemen · aid · United Nations · HUMANITARIAN