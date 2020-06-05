Yemen’s Prime Minister: “We know how to find a political solution to the crisis”

Yemen’s Prime Minister, MoeenAbdulmalik Saeed, said the government is positively addressing the proposals of the United Nations mediator, Martin Griffiths.In an interview with Saudi-owned TV station al Arabiya, Saeed said: “We know how to find a political solution to the crisis”. In another context, the premier revealed that the Yemeni government has a problem in allowing the operations of some United Nations agencies, therefore considering a new methodology for monitoring and auditing the aid reaching Yemen.

The Yemeni prime minister reports that the coronavirus exploded in Houthi-controlled areas. Many of those who have been infected in Sana’a do not reveal it, because armed militias backed by Iran intimidate them. Saeed explained that the medical reports from Sana’a on the coronavirus are shocking. A quarter of the 200 patients being treated in the coronavirus unit set up by in a hospital in Sanaa have died, local activists say.

The Houthis affirm to have downplayed the outbreak so far, but the limited facilities to treat the virus in Sanaa, one center for testing and one for treatment, have been overwhelmed. The group has now asked private hospitals to make beds available for COVID-19 patients. NGOs’ reports suggest a heavy toll on health workers, due to lack of personal protective equipment.The true extent of the outbreak is unknown, with many Yemenis fearful of going to hospital at all.

In the southern city of Aden,provisionally capital of the internationally recognised government, recent weeks have seen a surge of cases, all appearing to confirm the warnings of catastrophe that aid agencies had been issuing since January.Despite this, a UN and Saudi Arabia call for emergency funding on Tuesday fell far short of its target.

The United Nations says Yemen’s healthcare system has collapsed and the novel coronavirus is spreading through the country.Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described the situation as “extremely alarming” at a Geneva briefing, adding that aid agencies had talked of people being turned away from treatment centres.

The Yemeni authorities have confirmed scores of coronavirus cases, and 30 deaths. But the UN says the real figures are almost certainly much higher.Years of war have made millions of Yemenis displaced, many are malnourished, and most of the population depends on international aid.

