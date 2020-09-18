Yemen’s warring sides to finalise talks for prisoner exchange: Report

Final talks for a much-awaited prisoner exchange deal between Yemen’s warring sides have been postponed to Friday, according to an AFP report. Yemen’s internationally-recognised government and Houthi rebels, in cooperation with the United Nations, were scheduled to meet in Geneva.

Switzerland on Thursday for the final round of talks for the long-delayed exchange of over 1,400 prisoners. However, unidentified sources have told AFP that some members of the government committee are yet to arrive in Geneva, therefore, it was decided to postpone the prisoner swap by a day until Friday.

According to a 2018 deal brokered by the United Nations in Sweden, the Saudi-led Yemeni government and Iran-backed Houthis had agreed on exchanging around 15,000 prisoners. While the deal was seen as a major breakthrough for peace talks between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels, implementation of the plan continued to be hindered due to military offensives and distrust between the two sides.

Over the period, both sides have exchanged few prisoners on a number of occasions. However, as per officials of the government’s committee for prisoner affairs, around 900 loyalists will be released by the Houthis in exchange for some 520 insurgents after Friday’s talks. “The meeting will address the release of the first batch of prisoners, 1,420 people from the two sides,” Majed Fadael, a member of the committee told AFP on Wednesday.

It will reportedly be the first large-scale prisoner swap in the country since 2014. Sources have also suggested that a number of prominent journalists and politicians, including General Nasser Mansour Hadi, brother of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, would be among those who will be released if the handover takes shape.On Tuesday, UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths had also told the Security Council that officials from both sides will be in Geneva this week to finalise the talks on the implementation of the prisoner swap.

Yemen has been facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis after the 2015 conflict between Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi-led Yemeni government (supported by Saudi Arabia) and the Houthi armed movement (backed by Iran). The ongoing conflict has resulted in the killing of thousands of people and destruction of property on both sides.

