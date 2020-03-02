Effective date: March 1, 2020

Yemen Watch, (“YW”, “we” or “us,”) is committed to protecting the privacy of our subscribers and visitors to the website yemenwatch.com (the “Site”). Visitors to the Site may view certain limited content without providing any personal information. Visitors who wish to view or subscribe to additional content may voluntarily register or subscribe as described on the Site and in this Privacy Policy.

Contact Information

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, questions or complaints about the collection, use and processing of your personal information, please see our Contact us page here: Contact Us

What is Covered by this Privacy Policy?

This Privacy Policy applies to users of this Site (“users”), which includes any person who accesses our Site. Users may be referred to in this Policy as “user,” “you” or “your.”

Purposes of Processing

Yemen Watch processes personal information to:

Process your registration or subscription, when you provide your explicit consent, For our legitimate business interests such securing and protecting the integrity of this Site, Make a donation and For Site and product development; and as permitted to meet by applicable legal requirements.

Registrations

The minimum information we need to register you to our Site is name, email address, login ID, password, country, job title, and job industry. Registering for the Site and subscribing to our content are completely voluntary. If you do not provide the required information, we may not be able to process your registration or subscription. During the registration process, you will have the ability of choosing to opt-in to receiving promotional emails, e-newsletters, and to access certain content on the Site. At any point in time, you can choose to unsubscribe to these email communications by contacting us at the location in the Contact us section.

Subscriptions

When you subscribe to YW online, we collect the same information required for registered users (items are listed in the Registration section of this Privacy Policy) and your postal address in order to deliver the requested items in our Site subscription and to manage your account. We also request information such as your job title and company in order for us to learn more about our customer base and to tailor our offerings. During the subscription process, you choose the level of access you want to our Site and are given the ability to choose to opt-in to receiving e-newsletters. By choosing a subscription you are entering into a contract with us.

How We Collect and Use Your Personal Information

Credit or debit card information and personal financial account information is considered “Sensitive Information.” We do not directly collect credit card, debit card or personal financial account information when you subscribe to our content.

When you register for the Site or subscribe to our content, we collect your IP address for analytic purposes. If you have access to the Site through a business or employer account, we use your IP address to identify you with the account so you may access the Site.

We may receive information about you from publicly and commercially available sources, as permitted by law, which we may combine with other information we receive from or about you. For example, we may receive information about you from a social media site if you connect to our Site through that site.

Our collection of your personal information is limited to the collection of necessary and adequate information required to accomplish the purposes described in this Privacy Policy.

When you provide personal information, it is being provided directly by you to us, unless we receive it from publicly available sources such as a social media site.

If we are involved in a reorganization, merger, acquisition, bankruptcy or sale of our assets, your personal information may be transferred as part of that transaction. We will notify you (for example, via a message to the email address associated with your account) of any such deal and outline your choices in that event.

Marketing Communications

You may receive marketing emails from us, only if you agree to do so. Before sending any marketing communications we will make it clear to you during the registration or subscription process to check boxes or otherwise to “opt in” to receiving marketing emails and providing you the ability to change your preferences if you no longer want to receive them. We also may email you occasionally with information or questions about your registration or your subscription account with reminders, warnings, or other types of requests. We will collect and use individual user details if we have your permission or we have a legitimate interest for doing so, for example, collecting enough information to manage your subscription.

How do we Protect Your Personal Information?

We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your information when you enter, submit, or access your information online. We implement reasonable technical and organizational measures designed to protect your personal information against accidental or intentional destruction or loss, and unauthorized disclosure or access.

Product, content, and subscription purchases made on yemenwatch.com are directed through a secure transaction server to protect your personal and financial information.

International Transfers of Personal Information

Please be aware that the personal information we collect may be transferred to and maintained on servers or databases located outside your state, province, country, or other jurisdiction, where the privacy laws may not be as protective as those in your location. If you are located outside of the United States, please be advised that we process and store personal data in the United States. Yemen Watch has executed standard contractual clauses to legitimize these data transfers.

Data Storage and Retention

Your personal information is stored on our servers and on the servers of database management service providers that we have engaged which are located in the United States. We retain data for the duration of the relationship you have with us.

Third Party Sites and Links

Our Site may contain links to or features of other websites that are independent, are not owned or operated by us and which may incorporate Third Party Information. The collection of information by third party websites is not covered by this Privacy Policy and such third-party websites may have their own separate and independent privacy policies. If you access other sites or features using the links provided, the operators of these sites may collect information from you, which will be used by them in accordance with their privacy policy, which may differ from ours. We therefore have no responsibility or liability for the content and activities of other websites, even if they are linked to our Site. In addition to collecting information directly from you, these third-party businesses may use tracking technology to measure the effectiveness of their ads, personalize or optimize advertising content, and track users who click on the links made available through the Site. When you use or interact with our Site, these third-party businesses may collect information about you, including your online activities over time and across third-party websites or online services. We are not responsible for the privacy practices of these third parties and we encourage you to read their privacy policies, which may apply to these third-party programs.

Use of Cookies

When you visit our Site, you will be provided with a notice of our use of cookies while you visit the Site. We use cookies — a piece of information stored on your computer — to allow us to uniquely identify your browser while you are logged in and to enable us to process your online transactions. Cookies also help us confirm your identity and are required in order to login into your account. Users who disable their web browsers’ ability to accept cookies will be able to browse our Site, but they may not be able to access all or parts of our Site. There are also other reasons we use cookies on our site:

For statistical purposes. For example, we track how many users we have and how often they visit the Site and which pages are the most frequently visited.

We sometimes use other organizations to collect anonymous user information through cookies and web beacons (information embedded in images which allow them to analyse how the website is being used and the number of visitors).

We and other advertisers use cookies to track who has seen an advertisement and clicked on it.

Placing cookies on your computer so we can show you advertisements you might be interested in, allowing us to control the number of times you see them and measure how effective the advertising campaign has been.

Using cookies to suggest and delivercontent which we believe may interest you.

The use of cookies by our partners is not covered by our Privacy Policy. We do not have access or control over these cookies. For more information about cookies and managing them, including how to turn them off, please contact us at info@yemenwatch.com.

We currently use Google Analytics to collect and process certain website usage data. To learn more about Google Analytics and how to opt out, please visit www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/.

Website Log Files

As is true of most Websites, we and our third-party utility-tracking partners gather certain information automatically and store it in log files. This information includes internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, operating system, date/time stamp and click stream data.

We use this information to analyse trends, to administer the Site, to track users’ movements around the Site and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.

Sharing of Your Personal Information

We do not sell, share or disclose your personal information to third parties other than those parties necessary to fulfil your registration or subscription. These include trusted third parties that provide services on our behalf, including Site development, maintenance and support, fulfilment, payment processing, and email distribution.

Children under the age of 16

Our product and services are not directed to, and we do not knowingly collect personal information from, individuals under the age of 16. If a child is accessing services without your consent, please contact us by using the information provided in the Contact Information section of this Privacy Policy so that we can remove any personal information provided.

Social Media

Please be aware that any information that you submit to a social media site such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter is done at your own risk and without any expectation of privacy. YW cannot control the actions of social media site users and is not responsible for any content or submissions contained on such sites. You should always review the privacy policy of any third-party site or application.

By using any functionality that permits submissions to social media sites, you are indicating that you have reviewed the applicable privacy policy and terms of use of that site. While we offer functionality through our Site that permits the posting of content on social media, please be aware that these sites may allow you to publicly post and share this content. YW cannot guarantee the privacy and safety of these sites and is therefore not responsible for any content you post. Use these features at your own risk.

Accuracy of Personal Information

While we take various steps to ensure the accuracy and completeness of your personal information, we rely upon you to provide accurate and complete Information when interacting with us.

Your Rights in Connection with Your Personal Information

If you are in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland, under certain circumstances, and as required by applicable law you have the right to:

Request access to your personal information. This enables you to receive a copy of the personal information we hold about you.

to your personal information. This enables you to receive a copy of the personal information we hold about you. Request correction of any incomplete or inaccurate personal information that we hold about you.

of any incomplete or inaccurate personal information that we hold about you. Request erasure of your personal information when there is no need for us continuing to process it or you have exercised your right to object to processing (see below).

of your personal information when there is no need for us continuing to process it or you have exercised your right to object to processing (see below). Object to processing of your personal information where we are relying on a legitimate interest (or those of a third party) and there is something about your particular situation which makes you want to object to processing on this ground.

of your personal information where we are relying on a legitimate interest (or those of a third party) and there is something about your particular situation which makes you want to object to processing on this ground. Request the restriction of processing of your personal information to suspend the processing, for example if you want us to verify its accuracy or the reason for processing it.

of your personal information to suspend the processing, for example if you want us to verify its accuracy or the reason for processing it. Request the transfer of your personal information to another party.

If you want to exercise any of these rights, please contact the Data Protection Officer in writing per the ‘Where to turn with questions’ section of this Policy. Valid requests will be honoured within 30 calendar days of request. This 30-day period may be extended for another 2 months for complex requests with notification of the reasons for the extension to you. Any such requests should be submitted using the information listed in the Contact Information section.

You will not have to pay a fee to access your personal information (or to exercise any of the other rights). However, we may charge a reasonable fee if your request for access is unfounded or excessive. Alternatively, we may refuse to comply with the request in such circumstances. In addition, there may be requests that we are unable to process because of other EU/EEA/Swiss legal requirements. If a request is denied, we will notify you of the reason.

We may need to request specific information from you to help us confirm your identity and ensure your right to access the information (or to exercise any of your other rights). This is another appropriate security measure to ensure that personal information is not disclosed to any person who has no right to receive it.

If you are located in the EU, EEA or Switzerland you have the right to lodge a complaint with an EU Supervisory Authority. However, if you have a complaint regarding the processing of your personal information, we request that you first contact us and we will reply on timely basis.

If you have a rights request, please contact us using the information in the “Contact Information” section of this Privacy Policy.

Data Controller

As it pertains to users of this Site located in the EU, the controller of your personal information is Yemen Watch.

Information We Collect

We collect personal information that you provide us. Personal information means information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer or household. (“personal information”, “PI”).

We have collected the following categories of personal information within the last twelve (12) months and may use or disclose the personal information for one or more business or commercial purposes:

We collect your name, email address, login ID, password, and country from you to register for the Site and subscribe to our content.

Internet or other similar network activity. When you register for the Site or subscribe to our content, we collect your IP address for analytic purposes. If you have access to the Site through a business or employer account, we use your IP address to identify you with the account so you may access the Site. We may receive information about you from publicly and commercially available sources, as permitted by law, which we may combine with other information we receive from or about you. For example, we may receive information about you from a social media site if you connect to our Site through that site.

We use cookies — a piece of information stored on your computer — to allow us to uniquely identify your browser while you are logged in and to enable us to process your online transactions. Cookies also help us confirm your identity and are required in order to login into your account. There are also other reasons we use cookies on our site:

For statistical purposes. For example, we track how many users we have and how often they visit the Site and which pages are the most frequently visited.

We sometimes use other organizations to collect anonymous user information through cookies and web beacons (information embedded in images which allow them to analyze how the website is being used and the number of visitors).

We and other advertisers use cookies to track who has seen an advertisement and clicked on it.

Placing cookies on your computer so we can show you advertisements you might be interested in, allowing us to control the number of times you see them and measure how effective the advertising campaign has been.

Using cookies to suggest and deliver content which we believe may interest you.

As is true of most Websites, we and our third-party utility-tracking partners gather certain information automatically and store it in log files. This information includes internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, operating system, date/time stamp and click stream data. We use this information to analyse trends, to administer the Site, to track users’ movements around the Site and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.

Professional or employment-related information. We collect your job title and job industry from you to register for the Site and subscribe to our content in order for us to learn more about our customer base and to tailor our offerings.

If we are involved in a reorganization, merger, acquisition, bankruptcy or sale of our assets, your personal information may be transferred as part of that transaction. We will notify you (for example, via a message to the email address associated with your account) of any such deal and outline your choices in that event.

Sharing Personal Information

We do not sell personal information and in the preceding twelve (12) months we have not sold any personal information.

Your Rights

Under certain circumstances, and as required by the CCPA you have the right to:

1.Request to Access Your Personal Information (Right to Know)