Taiz: 3 civilians were killed by Houthi shelling, east of the city

Three civilians were killed and another was wounded, on Friday, by the Houthi militia shelling, targeting a car carrying civilians in a residential neighborhood in the city of Taiz, southwest of Yemen.

Local sources said that the Houthi militia launched a missile targeting a car, carrying civilians in the Al-Zahra neighborhood, east of Taiz.

The sources said that the attack resulted in the death of both Ghamdan Muhammad Jamil, his son Ahmed and Muhammad Shaif, in addition to wounding a woman.

It is noteworthy that the Houthi militia, which imposed a suffocating siege on the city of Taiz for 5 years, repeatedly bombed the densely populated neighborhoods in the city, and committed a number of massacres against people, innocent civilians, most of them women and children.

The Information and Rehabilitation for Human Rights Center in a previous report entitled “Taiz systematic bombing”, reviewed the extensive violations by the Houthi militia against civilians in Taiz Governorate and imposed a siege on the city since 2015, the longest siege in history.

The report documented that Houthi militias committed 73 bloody massacres since March 2015, in which 135 people were killed, including 43 children and 17 women, and 278 civilians, including 101 children and 23 women, were wounded.

