The death squad leader killed in Naham ! and his group captured

Yemeni military sources reported, on Tuesday that the so-called “battalion of death” of the Houthi militia was handed over to the National Army after the killing of its leader Jaber al-Muayyad, and the Houthi leader Yahya Muhammad Nasser Fadil, the recruiting official in the Naham front, along with dozens of Houthi militias’ elements.

The sources also confirmed that the remaining elements of the Houthi battalion were handed over to the Yemeni army after confrontations that lasted for more than thirty hours, in the axis of Maymana Nahm, during which the battalion was surrounded and forced to surrender.

This devastating blow came to the Houthi militia in Naham, after the Yemeni army achieved many victories on that front. On Monday evening, the media center of the Yemeni Armed Forces announced in a statement that “the national army managed to liberate a mountain range in the starboard of the Nahham front east of the capital, which was under the control of the Houthi militia, pointing to the army’s continued progress in the midst of desertion and a great collapse in the ranks of the revolutionaries.”

The Center also published a video of some of the battles the Yemeni army is waging against the Houthis in Naham. It is noteworthy that the Yemeni army announced, on Sunday, that it had executed a successful solicitation of militia groups in the Huraib area of ??Nahham Front, during which the coupists had lost more than 13 members, including the commander of the groups called Abu Thabit al-Hashemi, while the rest of them escaped.

