The Houthi endless escalation against international movements in hodeidah

The Houthi militia anticipated the expected meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee in Hodeidah leaded by the Indian General, Abahigit Juha, on Tuesday, with a massive military escalation that included bombing and intensive targeting in the Hodeidah districts, western Yemen, along with its fighters’ mobilization.

This escalation coincided with the UN envoy to Yemen movements, Martin Griffiths, in an attempt to salvage the Stockholm Agreement, which was passed a year ago, without the Houthi militia being committed to implementing any of its provisions.

The joint forces military media said that their locations south and east of the Al-Duraimi directorate, on the southern outskirts of Hodeidah city, were subjected to multiple Houthi attacks with artillery and heavy weapons, while the Houthi militias moved large military reinforcements on the outskirts of the district to a new escalation round.

Field military sources said that the militia mobilized hundreds its armed men, using military vehicles, and armed with various types of weapons, and pushed them towards the eastern outskirts of the Al-Drahami Directorate from the early hours of Tuesday.

The same source noted that the crowd coincided with extensive bombing and targeting operations launched against the joint forces’ sites south and east of the district with heavy 120-mm mortar and 82-mm mortar shells.

The Houthi militia continued the work of innovations in areas it controlled towards the center of the district and the liberated areas, and on Tuesday resumed heavy shelling and increased the pace of escalation by targeting the coastal and mountainous areas of Al-Faza.

Houthi militias also renewed their escalation and daily violations of the city of Hays, south of Hodeidah, and used artillery and heavy and medium weapons.

According to local sources in Hayes, the militias launched a heavy artillery bombardment on residential neighborhoods west of the city, with heavy mortar shells 120 and RBG shells violently.

On the northern outskirts of the city, militia men used snipers o fire at citizens’ homes.

This Houthi escalation came one day before a scheduled meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee in Hodeidah, leaded by General Abahigit Juha.

A member of the Combined Forces Command in the West Coast, Brigadier Sadeq Dowid, confirmed in a tweet, that the Coordination Committee for Redeployment in Hodeidah will hold its seventh meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, on a ship belonging to the United Nations off the coast of Hodeidah, the largest city of the West Yemeni coast.

He pointed out that the next meeting is still in the process of discussing concepts related to some of the Stockholm Agreement provisions, despite the passage of a year of its entry into effect.

The meeting is devoted to “discussing the practical steps of the two phases’ redeployment concept, opening humanitarian corridors, and replacing the basic security and coast guard forces.” He said It is noteworthy that the Stockholm agreement included provisions including a ceasefire, the relocation of forces outside the city of Hodeidah, the withdrawal of the Houthi militia from the three ports in the city, the removal of mines and the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the movement of civilians and goods to and from the city of Hodeidah, which was not committed to any of the Houthi militias, according to Confirmation by Brigadier-General Dwed, who said, “The Houthis did not implement anything of this, despite the passage of a year after the agreement.”

