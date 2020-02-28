The Houthi militia’ violations blows away Yemeni food support again.

The international aid crisis of Yemenis has returned to the fore, with a US official warning that international donor’s intent on stopping humanitarian aid to Houthi-controlled areas, due to obstacles imposed by the militias.

A senior State Department official said that donors and aid groups plan to stop humanitarian aid to areas under the control of Houthi militias in Yemen in the coming months if they do not stop blocking aid delivery.

The US official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, also explained, “Every donor and implementing agency outlines plans for how to act if the Houthis do not change their behavior on the ground. Among the plans is the suspension of many aid programs, except for programs actually needed to save life, such as feeding sick children. “

“Everyone is studying a time frame of one or two months. That is the point at which different implementing agencies will start suspending some programs,” he added.

It is noteworthy that, during the past year, relief agencies complained about the deteriorating work conditions and the lack of travel permits and other restrictions on the delivery of aid.

In this context, the US Agency for International Development has expressed grave concern about the Houthi stance, which exacerbated the impact of the crisis by interfering in aid operations.

“We are working diligently to find a way to allow continued US aid to be provided non-stop, but we are taking steps to plan for the next with our partners so that they can adjust their programs safely and responsibly if we are forced to cut aid,” said Puja Junjunwala, the agency’s acting spokesperson.

The United Nations Security Council approved a decision to extend sanctions against leaders of Houthi militias, and to ban the sending of weapons to Houthis for another year. Thirteen countries supported the resolution, while Russia and China abstained and said the wording of the resolution was unbalanced.

In the text of the resolution, the council also expressed “its deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Yemen and all unjustified obstructions in the provision of humanitarian assistance, including the recent intervention in relief operations in Houthi-controlled areas.”

