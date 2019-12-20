The Houthis behave like ISIS

The Houthi militia raided a number of women’s clothing stores and women’s sewing factories in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and removed the waist belts attached to “Abayas” and burned them.

Yemeni activists posted and shared on social medias pictures and videos showing Houthi militants removing belts from hundreds of “women’s abayas” and burning them in the public street in Sana’a On Wednesday, while chanting the slogan of the Khomeinist cry. The Houthi move, despite its strangeness and proximity to ISIS practices, was not a surprise to many activists on the communication platforms, compared to previous practices in terms of closing women’s cafes and removing advertising plastic dolls from the storefront and also the extremist rhetoric broadcast by the Houthis in schools and universities.

In addition, local sources reported that the militia issued warnings to shop owners and sewing factories against selling women’s abayas “waisted” with fabric belts, as they came “within the soft war to corrupt the nation’s daughters,” according to the Houthis’ claims.

These Houthi actions provoked widespread condemnation among Yemenis, as human rights activists considered them an attack on the shops’ owners and an attempt to blackmail them, and a continuation of restricting women’s personal freedoms practices.

While activists described it as an “ISIS invasion” carried out by the Houthi militia, within its practices of putting restrictions on women and girls in all aspects of their lives, especially while they go to public parks and cafes and in their work.

It is noteworthy that the Houthi militia issued a circular months ago about female students ’clothes and their specifications for private schools, government and private universities in the capital, Sana’a, and universities also demanded that female students to be required to do so.

