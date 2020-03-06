The Yemeni army announced its readiness to launch a military operation in Al-Jouf

The Yemeni army announced its readiness to launch a massive military operation against the Houthi coup militia in Al-Jawf Governorate, northeast of the country.

“The army forces are working on measures to organize the battle to carry out military operations with high combat readiness and moral readiness to liberate Al-Jawf, and set out towards the capital, Sanaa, and the rest of the regions,” said Yemeni army spokesman, Brigadier Abdo Majali.

He affirmed in statements carried by the official website of the Yemeni army, that “Al-Jouf will remain hard to break and submit and will not accept the rule of the Houthi militia.”

The Yemeni army spokesman vowed the Houthis a “harsh response”, due to their crimes against citizens, their displacement from their homes, the looting of their properties, the burning of shops and the disruption of life in the city.

For his part, the Yemeni governor of Al-Jawf, Major General Amin al-Okimi, affirmed that “Al-Jouf Governorate is fine, and will remain so thanks to the sacrifices of the heroes of the armed forces and all the people of the province.”

The Governor of Al-Jawf called on the citizens in the areas under the control of the Houthi militia, to preserve their children and not to be fooled by the lies of the militia, which seeks to drag their children to their destructive incinerators on the front lines.

