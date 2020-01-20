The Yemeni army attacks the Houthi positions east of Sanaa

The Yemeni army launched a massive attack on sites controlled by the Houthi militia in the Nahham district, east of the capital, Sanaa. With the support of the Legitimacy Support Alliance,

The Media Center of the Yemeni Armed Forces said, in a statement, on Saturday, that the army had launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Houthi militias along the fronts of the Nahham district (Al-Maymanah – Al-Mayasra- the heart of the Nahham Front).

The statement quoted a military source as saying, “The attack started since the dawn of Friday, and the battles are still going on until now,” stressing that dozens of dead and wounded militia members have fallen to the west of the Daba`a region and to the west of the Bayad mountain range.

The artillery of the National Army and coalition fighters targeted the gatherings and reinforcements of the militias in the Al-Madawir area and the west of the Qutubin junction, as a result of which killed and wounded militia and destroyed two sets and an armored vehicle.

The Yemeni legitimate forces control most of the parts of the Nahham district, the eastern gate of the capital, Sana’a, which exceeds 1841 square kilometers (four times the area of ??the capital, i.e. it is four times larger than the area of ??the capital itself), and its geography is characterized by rugged mountain ranges overlooking directly the capital. Alongside “Naham”, the Directorate of Arhab, the northern gate of the capital (together they make up one third of the entire Sanaa governorate), the governorates of Ma’rib and Al-Jawf (northeast of Sanaa), and the Bani Hushaish District, the first areas of the capital, and with its important strategic location, military observers believe that completing its liberation will be the battle of “Sanaa” The latter against the Houthi militia.

