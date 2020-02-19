UAE to transfer Yemeni students from China back to Yemen

The COVID-19 threatens 187 Yemeni students and their families who reside in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Even more students are in other cities of China and cannot get to their home country.

At the same time, the Yemeni government does not have the opportunity to evacuate its citizens due to the difficult economic situation in the country caused by the long war.

“Our situation is tragic,” said Manssour Malas, a Ph.D. student in communication and information systems engineering at Xidian University and a former media officer of the Yemeni Students ’Union in China.

“We have not received our government scholarships for seven months and no one is caring to ask about our situation here,” said Malas. “We are not sure if we go back we can get enough medical care there, or whether it’s better to stay here and avoid putting Yemeni people in more trouble.”

The United Arab Emirates volunteered to help Yemeni students who were in such a difficult situation. The UAE government will allocate money for the evacuation of students and their families, and before sending them to their homeland, they will conduct a health examination to prevent the likelihood of the spread of the disease in Yemen, as well as provide timely medical assistance to patients.

This is not the first time that the UAE has helped Yemen. Between 2015 and 2020, more than $ 6 billion was allocated for the education, health, and social needs of Yemen.

Read more related articles about Yemen: https://www.yemenwatch.com/category/uncategorized/