Yemeni army destroys Houthi militias’ reinforcements, north of Naham

On Tuesday, the National Army artillery demolished assemblies and reinforcements belonging to the Houthi militia, north of the Naham district (east of Sanaa), and inflicted great human and material losses.

A military source told the media center of the armed forces, that the National Army artillery destroyed combat mechanisms and military groups carrying human reinforcements belonging to the Houthi militia north of the Gershb mountain range of the Directorate of Neham, and the bombing destroyed them and killed all those on board.

The National Army is fighting fierce battles against the Houthi coup militias along the fighting fronts in the Nahham district for the fifth consecutive day, during which it managed to liberate a number of strategic sites, the last of which is the Gerges mountain range.

The source confirmed that the continuous battles resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries and prisoners among the Houthi militias, including field leaders, in addition to large losses in combat equipment. It pointed out that the battles are still continuing, amid the steady progress of the National Army, and confusion among the Houthi militias, following the strong and surprising strikes.

