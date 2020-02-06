Yemeni forces destroy Houthi “drone” in Hodeida

On Sunday, Yemeni forces shot down a Houthi militia plane in the sky of the Al-Duraimi Directorate south of the city of Hodeidah.

The military media of the joint forces said that the third infantry brigade forces were able to shoot down a Houthi militia plane that was flying in the sky of the Al-Duraimi directorate, where the soldiers targeted and shot it down.

The joint forces shot down a Houthi reconnaissance plane last week north of the district, in the context of the military escalation of the Houthi militias and the continued violations of the UN truce in Hodeidah.

The report of the United Nations experts in charge of monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Yemen since 2015 stated that in 2019 the Houthi militia acquired new weapons, some of which have similar characteristics to those produced in Iran

“In addition to the well-known weapons systems they have had so far, the Houthis are using a new type of Delta drone and a new model of land cruise missiles,” said the report sent to the Security Council and to be published soon.

Houthi militias have recently intensified the use of booby-trapped and reconnaissance drones, which a report of the United Nations Committee of Experts said was compiled from components from an external source and shipped to Yemen, the “bombing” or “striker” is almost identical in design, dimensions, and capabilities as the Ababil-T, which is manufactured by Iran’s aircraft maker.